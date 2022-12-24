Shanghai asks residents to stay in on Christmas as Covid-19 rips through the city

SHANGHAI – Shanghai’s health authorities urged residents to stay at home this weekend, seeking a toned-down Christmas in China’s most populous city as Covid-19 rages after tough curbs were lifted.

A branch of the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission on Saturday urged young people, in particular, to avoid crowded gatherings, due to the ease of spreading the coronavirus and low temperatures.

Christmas is not traditionally celebrated in China, but it is common for young couples and some families to spend the holiday together.

The Omicron variant is surging weeks after the authorities abruptly ended their zero-Covid policy, lifting strict testing requirements and travel restrictions as China becomes the last major country to move toward living with the virus.

While many have welcomed the easing, families and the health system were unprepared for the resulting surge of infections. Hospitals are scrambling for beds and blood, pharmacies for drugs, and the authorities are racing to build clinics.

Shanghai typically hosts a large Christmas-themed market in a luxury shopping area along Nanjing West Road, and restaurants and retailers offer promotions to drum up business.

But the spread of Omicron is dampening celebrations.

Many Shanghai restaurants have cancelled Christmas parties normally held for regulars, while hotels have capped reservations due to staff shortages, said Ms Jacqueline Mocatta, who works in the hospitality industry.

“There’s only a certain amount of customers we can accept given our manpower, with a majority of team members who are unwell at the moment,” she said.

Scepticism about official data

People lamented on social media that they will be staying inside as most of their friends have tested positive for Covid-19.

“I originally planned to go to Shanghai for Christmas, but now I can only lie in bed,” a person wrote on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social network.

Infections in China are likely more than a million a day, with daily deaths at more than 5,000, in “stark contrast” to official data, British-based health data firm Airfinity said this week.

China’s national health authority on Saturday reported 4,128 daily symptomatic Covid-19 infections, and no deaths for a fourth consecutive day.