Shanghai aims for June 1 return to normality

SHANGHAI • Chinese financial hub Shanghai set out plans for the end of a painful Covid-19 lockdown that has lasted for more than six weeks - heavily bruising China's economy - and for the return of more normal life from June 1.

In the clearest timetable yet, Deputy Mayor Zong Ming said Shanghai would reopen in stages, with movement curbs largely to remain in place until Saturday to prevent a rebound in infections, before an easing.

"From June 1 to mid-and late June, as long as risks of a rebound in infections are controlled, we will fully implement epidemic prevention and control, normalise management, and fully restore normal production and life in the city," she said yesterday.

But the announcement was met with scepticism by some Shanghai residents, who have been disappointed many times by shifting schedules for the lifting of restrictions.

"Shanghai, Shanghai... am I still supposed to believe you?" one member of the public said on the Weibo social media platform.

"Who are you lying to? We can't even go out of our compound. You can open up, no one can go," said another Weibo user from Shanghai, according to the IP address.

Shanghai's full lockdown and the Covid-19 curbs on hundreds of millions of consumers and workers in dozens of China's cities have inflicted economic pain across a range of sectors, adding to fears that the economy could shrink in the second quarter.

The restrictions - increasingly out of step with the rest of the world, which has been lifting Covid-19 rules even as infections spread - are also sending shock waves through global supply chains and international trade.

In another sign the crisis is easing, Shanghai has started to shut some of the makeshift hospitals built at the beginning of the outbreak. Five of the city's 10 major makeshift Covid-19 hospitals have been idle, while many of the 37,000 medical staff sent to Shanghai since March to bolster the city's virus testing capacity have returned home.

In Beijing, the discovery of dozens of new Covid-19 cases every day for the past three weeks shows how difficult it is to eliminate even small outbreaks.

The capital has not imposed a citywide shutdown but has tightened curbs to the point that its road traffic levels last week were similar to those in locked-down Shanghai, according to data tracked by Chinese Internet giant Baidu.

On Sunday, Beijing extended guidance to work from home in four districts. It has banned dine-in services at restaurants and curtailed public transport, fuelling frustration.