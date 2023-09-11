Sex discrimination still widespread issue in South Korean workplace: Survey

SEOUL - South Korean women face widespread sex discrimination in the workplace, experiencing inappropriate comments or remarks three to four times more frequently than men, a new survey has found.

The poll was conducted online by Embrain Public on behalf of non-profit organisations Gapjil 119 and the Beautiful Foundation between Aug 2 and 10.

It surveyed 1,000 working adults, including 435 women.

Of the respondents, 55.9 per cent of women reported being addressed or referred to in inappropriate terms, a rate 4.5 times higher than that of men.

The terms specifically noted in the survey, “ajumma” (a Korean word for a middle-aged woman) and “agassi” (a Korean word for a young woman similar to “Miss”), while not inherently sexist, can carry derogatory connotations that are offensive or sexist to women.

Low-wage female workers were more likely to experience such mistreatment.

Almost half of the women who earn less than 1,500,000 won (S$1,500) per month reported such incidents.

Among those who earned more than 5,000,000 won per month, that figure was lower, at 16.4 per cent, the survey showed.

About 45 per cent of women reported hearing sexist remarks from colleagues.

A similar number felt they were unfairly tasked with stereotypical duties like preparing coffee.

These figures were more than three times higher than those reported by men.

About a third of women reported receiving inappropriate comments about their physical appearance, compared with only around 10 per cent of men.

Where sexual harassment is concerned, 11 per cent of women said they had received unwanted romantic advances from colleagues.

In contrast, the figure for men stood at only 3.4 per cent.