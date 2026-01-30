Severe cold to ease after temperatures plunge to minus 17 deg C in South Korea

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

– Temperatures plunged as low as minus 17 deg C on Jan 30, with strong winds driving wind chills even lower, weather officials said. However, the prolonged cold spell that has gripped the country for about 10 days is expected to start easing within days.

According to the weather agency, morning lows on Jan 30 in South Korea ranged from minus 17 deg C to minus 2 deg C, while daytime highs were forecast to range between minus 4 deg C and 6 deg C , lower than seasonal averages .

The severe cold is expected to gradually subside from next week.

Korea Meteorological Administration forecast analysis officer Lee Chang-jae said on Jan 29 that cold air from the north that has caused the prolonged chill is expected to move eastward beginning on the weekend of Jan 31 and Feb 1.

As high pressure builds over southern China, milder westerly winds are forecast to flow into the Korean peninsula, gradually restoring temperatures to seasonal norms.

Average low temperatures are expected to range between minus 10 deg C and 0 deg C , while daytime highs are forecast to range from 3 deg C to 9 deg C.

In recent days, many central regions have recorded sub-zero temperatures, but readings are set to gradually climb above freezing. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK