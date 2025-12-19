Straitstimes.com header logo

Knife-wielding attacker kills three in Taipei, dies during police chase

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Follow topic:

TAIPEI - Three people were killed and five injured when a knife-wielding attacker went on a ‍rampage ​in central Taipei on Dec 19, before ‍then dying during a police chase after falling from a building, ​the ​premier said.

The man had let off smoke bombs at Taipei’s main train station, and then ran to a ‍nearby subway station in a busy shopping district, attacking people ​on the way, ⁠Premier Cho Jung-tai said.

President Lai Ching-te said the attacks took place at Taipei Main Station and Zhongshan Station.

Mr Cho told reporters the deceased suspected attacker had a prior criminal record and outstanding warrants and his house has been searched. ​Violent crime is very rare in Taiwan.

“We will investigate his background ‌and associated relationships to understand ​his motives and determine if there are other connected factors,” he added, identifying the man only by his last name, Chang.

An attacker was suspected ‌to ​have killed himself after the attack, according to Taiwanese news agency CNA.

PHOTO: SCREENGRABS FROM XIAONIU6161/X

Besides smoke grenades, the man likely possessed items such as petrol bombs that appeared to have burned at the ‍scene and he was also wearing what appeared to ​be body armour and a mask, Mr Cho said.

“It appears he deliberately ​threw smoke bombs and wielded a long ‌knife to carry out indiscriminate attacks on the public.”

In a Facebook post on Dec 19, Mr Lai urged members of the public at train stations or other crowded places to remain calm, and advised them to follow instructions from on-site law enforcement.

He also advised people to immediately report any suspicious situations to police or station staff. REUTERS

Several people had been injured after a person released smoke bomb at a Taipei subway station.

PHOTO: FOREIGNERSINTW/X

More on this topic
Man jailed for 12 years for Seoul subway arson attack
Man held after two injured in Tokyo Metro knife attack: Reports
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.