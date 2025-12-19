Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

TAIPEI - Three people were killed and five injured when a knife-wielding attacker went on a ‍rampage ​in central Taipei on Dec 19 , before ‍then dying during a police chase after falling from a building, ​the ​premier said.

The man had let off smoke bombs at Taipei’s main train station, and then ran to a ‍nearby subway station in a busy shopping district, attacking people ​on the way, ⁠Premier Cho Jung-tai said.

P resident Lai Ching-te said the attacks took place at Taipei Main Station and Zhongshan Station.

Mr Cho told reporters the deceased suspected attacker had a prior criminal record and outstanding warrants and his house has been searched. ​Violent crime is very rare in Taiwan.

“We will investigate his background ‌and associated relationships to understand ​his motives and determine if there are other connected factors,” he added, identifying the man only by his last name, Chang.

An attacker was suspected ‌to ​have killed himself after the attack, according to Taiwanese news agency CNA. PHOTO: SCREENGRABS FROM XIAONIU6161/X

Besides smoke grenades, the man likely possessed items such as petrol bombs that appeared to have burned at the ‍scene and he was also wearing what appeared to ​be body armour and a mask, Mr Cho said.

“It appears he deliberately ​threw smoke bombs and wielded a long ‌knife to carry out indiscriminate attacks on the public.”

In a Facebook post on Dec 19, Mr Lai urged members of the public at train stations or other crowded places to remain calm, and advised them to follow instructions from on-site law enforcement.

He also advised people to immediately report any suspicious situations to police or station staff. REUTERS