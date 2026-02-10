Straitstimes.com header logo

Seven killed in gold mine accident in eastern China, state media CCTV reports

BEIJING – Seven people were killed in a gold mine accident in China’s eastern Shandong province, and authorities were investigating, state-run CCTV reported, sending shares of the mine owner, Zhaojin Mining Industry, down 6 per cent on Feb 10.

The accident occurred on Feb 7 when a cage fell down a mine shaft, CCTV reported late on the night of Feb 9.

The emergency management and public security departments were investigating the cause of the accident, and whether there had been an attempt to cover it up, the report added.

The mine is owned by leading gold producer Zhaojin Mining Industry, according to the Qichacha company registry.

Shares of the company were down 6.01 per cent, as at 5.25am GMT.

A person who answered Zhaojin’s main phone line told Reuters that the matter was under investigation and declined to answer further questions.

China’s emergency management ministry on Feb 9 held a meeting on preventing accidents during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday. It announced inspections of mines, chemical companies, and other hazardous operations.

Also on Feb 7, an explosion at a biotech company in northern China killed eight people. REUTERS

