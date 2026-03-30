Straitstimes.com header logo

Seven dead after building collapses in China’s Heilongjiang province

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Google Preferred Source badge

BEIJING - Seven people are confirmed dead after a building partially collapsed around midnight on March 29 in Hailin township of Hailin city, Heilongjiang province, China Central Television reported on March 30.

As of 11.27am on March 30, the search and rescue operations at the site have been completed, and all nine trapped individuals have been found.

Among them, two have been sent to the hospital for treatment and are currently not in a life-threatening condition.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Huge pit visible in Shanghai after viral sinkhole video
‘Mountain’s problem’ or design flaw? Dramatic collapse of new bridge in China raises questions
See more on

China

Buildings

Accidents

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.