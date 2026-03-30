Seven dead after building collapses in China’s Heilongjiang province

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BEIJING - Seven people are confirmed dead after a building partially collapsed around midnight on March 29 in Hailin township of Hailin city, Heilongjiang province, China Central Television reported on March 30 .

As of 11.27am on March 30 , the search and rescue operations at the site have been completed, and all nine trapped individuals have been found.

Among them, two have been sent to the hospital for treatment and are currently not in a life-threatening condition.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK