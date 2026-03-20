Seoul’s red lights in honour of BTS draw political scrutiny

As BTS’ signature colour is purple, while red is the symbolic colour of the main opposition party, the move has raised eyebrows ahead of nationwide local elections in June.

SEOUL – With BTS’ comeback concert just one day away, Seoul is set to glow in red, a decision that has sparked controversy as the group’s signature colour is purple and the chosen hue carries potential political overtones.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said it will illuminate 15 of the city’s landmarks – including Sebitseom, Cheonggyecheon, Seoul Botanic Park, N Seoul Tower and Lotte World Tower – in red for two hours from 7.30pm (6.30pm Singapore time) on both Friday, the day of BTS’ album release, and March 21, the day of its Gwanghwamun performance.

The move has drawn swift backlash, as BTS’ signature colour is purple, while red is the symbolic colour of the main opposition party — raising eyebrows ahead of nationwide local elections in June. Given the sensitive timing, speculation has emerged that the decision may be intended to signal political support.

BTS’ fandom, known as Army, has taken to social media to voice its discontent, rallying behind hashtags such as #BTSisPurple in protest of the city’s decision.

As controversy intensified, BTS agency Hybe issued a statement on March 18 clarifying that red is the key colour of the group’s new album, “Arirang”, and that the company had requested that the city use the colour. The agency also urged the public not to interpret the move through a political lens.

BTS had been on an extended hiatus since all seven members began their respective mandatory military service in 2022. With all having been discharged as of June 2025, the group is now making its long-awaited return with the new album “Arirang”, its first release in four years.

The group’s comeback performance is set to take place at Gwanghwamun on March 21.

Following the Seoul performance, BTS will move on to an international schedule. On March 23 , the group is set to appear at Spotify x BTS: Swimside in New York, where the seven will perform their new single.

They will also make back-to-back appearances on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 25 and March 26. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK