Seoul turns to catering services to boost seafood consumption, amid concerns over Fukushima water release

SEOUL - The South Korean government and politicians are scrambling to assure the public of the safety of consuming seafood, amid growing concerns that Japan’s 30-year plan to release radioactive water in north-eastern Japan could be detrimental to the quality of seafood sourced from waters off the Korean Peninsula.

Later this week, the government, the ruling People Power Party, the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives and meal service providers for corporations, including Samsung Wellstory, Ourhome, Hyundai Green Food and CJ Freshway, will join forces to encourage increased seafood consumption at home. This includes having more seafood in their corporate meal services.

This comes after the presidential office in Seoul’s Yongsan district, on Sunday, announced plans to serve Korean seafood at its cafeteria for all staff.

Korean seafood will be served on a daily basis throughout this week at the presidential office.

The types of seafood served will range from flatfish to rockfish, mackerel, cutlassfish and sea eel, as well as horned turban, sea squirt, seaweed and abalone. Some of the dishes will serve raw fish. Seafood will continue to be provided at least twice a week, starting in September.

A presidential office spokesman said seafood was also served at Monday’s regular lunch meeting of President Yoon Suk-yeol and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

These are in line with the announcement the previous week that shipbuilder HD Hyundai and its meal service provider Hyundai Green Food signed a memorandum of understanding at the National Assembly on Aug 22, allowing HD Hyundai’s 55,000 employees to consume some 100 metric tons of flatfish and abalone caught in Korean waters by the year-end.

On Wednesday, Fisheries Minister Cho Seung-hwan and Korea International Trade Association Chairman Koo Ja-yeol met to explore ways to have more South Korean companies’ meal services include Korean seafood.

This follows Mr Cho’s meeting with Mr Chey Tae-won, who heads the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, earlier in August.

On Friday, representative Sung Il-jong of the ruling People Power Party, said in a radio interview, that serving more Korean seafood to some 500,000 soldiers, with the majority being able-bodied young men doing mandatory military service - lies in the hands of the military force.

Mr Sung is leading the coordination effort between meal service providers and the government.

A spokesman at the Defence Ministry said its plans for food service operations - including portions of food - are being determined on a yearly basis, and that it only serves Korean seafood according to the annual plan that has already been put in place.

Mr Sung has yet to confirm whether seafood provision could increase in school meals, in a country home to nearly 4.3 million students in elementary, middle and high schools as of 2022.