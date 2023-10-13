Seoul sets up crowd control alert system for Halloween, a year after Itaewon tragedy

Seoul will use a crowd control alert system during the upcoming Halloween festivities in October, as the authorities take measures to prevent massive crowding that led to the Itaewon tragedy in 2022.

The system can count the number of people captured by surveillance cameras and will alert the authorities to overcrowded places, Korea JoongAng Daily reported on Thursday.

“The software connected to the CCTVs (closed-circuit televisions) will notify emergency rooms in each district office, the city government, the fire department and the police if it detects overcrowded places,” said the report.

Among other measures, the city government has increased manpower for its emergency situation room, and implemented a set-up for the authorities to monitor live footage and updates given by emergency respondents.

More than 900 surveillance cameras will be installed in Seoul by this year. The focus will be on more than 70 densely populated regions, said the report.

Celebrations in Seoul are expected to start in the days before Halloween on Oct 31.

In 2022, more than 150 people were killed and more than 190 injured in a crowd crush in the nightlife district of Itaewon during the festivities. The victims were mostly young people and women.