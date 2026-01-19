Seoul proposes mandating licence check for e-scooter rentals

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

In South Korea, there were 570 accidents involving unlicensed riders in the past five years, of which nearly 69 per cent involved teenagers.

– The Seoul Metropolitan Government is moving to require electric scooter rental companies to verify users’ driver’s licences, tightening enforcement as unlicensed riding and youth-related accidents continue to surge.

The city said on Jan 18 that it placed a proposed amendment to its personal mobility safety ordinance on public notice on Jan 15 , with comments accepted until Jan 23.

Under the proposed revision, rental operators would be legally required to confirm that users hold a valid driver’s licence before renting electric scooters.

If companies fail to comply, the mayor would be authorised to request corrective action from police and other relevant authorities.

Under South Korean traffic law, riders of electric scooters and other personal mobility devices must hold at least a motorised bicycle licence. Despite the requirement, unlicensed riding has remained widespread.

Officials said the rapid expansion of scooter sales and rentals has fuelled a parallel rise in collisions and pedestrian complaints over sidewalk safety.

In response, the city tested in 2025 “no-scooter zones” in busy districts – including a 1.3km stretch of Hongdae’s Red Road in Mapo-gu and a 2.3km area near cram schools in Banpo-dong, Seocho-gu – banning scooters from 12pm to 11pm.

The city plans to finalise and promulgate the amended ordinance after reviewing public feedback later in January . THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK