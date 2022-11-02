Seoul police headquarters raided after crowd surge deaths

SEOUL - A team of special investigators has raided the headquarters of the Seoul police force, a move that comes as authorities released records of frantic emergency calls warning that crowds of party goers were growing dangerously large in the hours before a crush that killed at least 156 people.

Eight locations were searched on Wednesday, the National Police Agency said in a text message. The raid targets included the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, the Yongsan district police station near where the deaths occurred and other agencies.

Seoul police had nearly four hours of warning that crowds were becoming a problem before Saturday’s fatal surge, transcripts of calls from worried people at the scene show, raising pressure on authorities to hold those responsible to account.

The government’s response is shaping up as one of the biggest tests for President Yoon Suk-yeol, who has seen his support slump since coming to office in May.

South Korea earlier launched a probe into its worst disaster since the sinking of the Sewol Ferry in 2014 killed 304 people, an event that led to criticism of the government for its emergency response.

Police and government officials acknowledged they could have done more for crowd control during the Halloween celebrations that attracted tens of thousands of people, and to respond to calls for help.

Those killed in the crush were trapped in an alley 3.2 metres wide that linked a main street in the Itaewon neighbourhood to an area filled with restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Witnesses told local media that as people squeezed into the tiny space, some began to fall, causing others to tumble and pile into one another. Most of the victims died from asphyxiation.

Eleven calls were made from the area of the alley to the 112 emergency line before the incident, with the earliest coming at 6.34pm, according to transcripts released on Tuesday night by the authorities. The disaster started unfolding at about 10.15pm.

“There are a lot of people going up and down the alley, I’m very nervous,” the earliest caller said.

“People might be crushed since they cannot come down, but people keep coming up. I barely escaped. There are too many people. I think you should take control,” said the person, whose name was not released.

Other calls followed, with several coming between 8pm and 10pm.