Seoul police ban civilian firearm retrieval ahead of BTS concert; safety measures stepped up

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K-pop group BTS’ comeback concert on March 21 is expected to draw up to 260,000 spectators.

SEOUL – The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on March 17 it will temporarily bar civilian gun owners from retrieving firearms from police stations on March 21 as the city hosts K-pop group BTS’ comeback concert.

Under current law, civilians may store firearms used for hunting at local police stations and retrieve them during hunting season with police approval.

The authorities said the measure is intended to ensure public safety, and prevent terrorism and accidents during the concert, which is expected to draw up to 260,000 spectators.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government also said it will operate a comprehensive website providing real-time traffic and safety information.

A QR code linking to the site will be printed on a banner on the exterior of the Seoul Library, with leaflets also available at ticket booths.

The webpage will include updates on subway operations, including which stations trains will pass through without stopping, temporary bus route diversions, prohibited items at the venue, and nearby restroom locations.

The information will be provided in Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese.

Seoul’s 120 Dasan Call Center, a round-the-clock civil complaint hotline, will also operate a foreign-language support team on March 20 and 21 .

The city plans to deploy 3,400 personnel on the day of the concert for crowd control. Subway trains will pass through Gwanghwamun station, City Hall station and Gyeongbokgung station without stopping.

The authorities have also issued a “caution” level alert for large crowd disasters in parts of Jongno-gu and Jung-gu, and will operate a real-time response system.

Hybe, the entertainment company behind BTS, is also strengthening safety preparations ahead of the performance.

Last week, Hybe sent letters to major hospitals across Seoul, including Severance Hospital, Kangbuk Samsung Hospital and Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital, requesting cooperation in handling potential emergency cases.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung ordered the authorities to establish “seamless safety measures” during a Cabinet meeting at Government Complex Seoul on March 17 .

“The BTS concert at Gwanghwamun, which is drawing global attention, is just days away,” Mr Lee said.

He urged all relevant agencies, including the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the police and the fire authorities, to remain vigilant and prepare for all contingencies.

Mr Lee also referred to a recent fire at a lodging facility near Myeong-dong and called for thorough inspections of nearby accommodations.

“Although the likelihood is considered low, the authorities should prepare for the possibility of terrorism,” he said. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK