Seoul mayor to expand efforts in building quality rental homes for low-income youths

SINGAPORE - Located a stone's throw from a subway station in central Seoul, the new apartment complex Lumini boasts stylish communal spaces, trendy retail outlets and view of the iconic Seoul Tower.

Its minimalist units come furnished with quality electronics, including Samsung's top-range Bespoke refrigerator.

An ideal home like this would typically come with a high price tag, but the Seoul city government is providing huge subsidies to helplow-income youths rent such units at a fraction of the market price, as part of its public housing policy.

Soaring property prices have been a huge issue in recent elections, driving voters to vote against ineffective housing policies of the past.

Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon, who won a by-election race last year as an opposition candidate, acknowledged that many young people are unable to buy a home due to high property prices and unaffordable bank loans.

"This is perhaps the biggest grievance of young people in Korea," he told The Straits Times on July 13 in Seoul, ahead of his trip to Singapore to attend the World Cities Summit.

"So many people in their 20s and 30s are complaining that the system is not fair. They have become discouraged because their hard work is not being rewarded... That's why we are developing and implementing policies that support young people."

The top priority, he said, is to increase a supply of low-cost public rental housing for this group.

Mr Oh, who had pledged to make Seoul a "city of hope" for young people last year, announced in March a five-year plan to invest 6.3 trillion won (S$6.7 billion) in 50 youth support projects, in areas such as employment and housing.

Young people aged 19 to 39 account for 30 per cent of the city's 9.5 million population.

About 471,000 of them live in public housing, from studio apartments to two-bedroom units. Nearly 36,000 units of public housing were built in 2020 and 2021, and the city plans to supply 55,000 more such units by 2025.

The city is also focused on improving the image and quality of public housing, said Mr Oh, who was re-elected in June during municipal elections.

Instead of building cheap and small units for extremely poor people, the city now plans to build bigger ones using quality materials suitable for the middle class, as they expand the range of applicants to young people and newlyweds.