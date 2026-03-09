Seoul govt cracks down on hotels near BTS comeback concert

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The violations come amid the authorities stepping up inspections ahead of BTS' comeback event scheduled for March 21 in Gwanghwamun Square.

SEOUL – The Seoul Metropolitan Government said on March 8 that it has uncovered multiple violations of lodging regulations near the venue of an upcoming concert by K-pop boy band BTS.

According to the city, 18 out of 83 accommodation facilities inspected in Jongno-gu and Jung-gu were found to violate lodging regulations, mainly for failing to display required price lists or business registration certificates.

Under the Public Health Control Act, lodging operators must display their business registration certificates inside the premises and post accommodation price lists at the front desk and charge customers according to those rates.

The city began monitoring lodging facilities in areas near the concert venue in January after the Korea Heritage Service conditionally approved the use of historic sites for the BTS event.

As part of the effort to prevent price gouging and stabilise accommodation costs, honorary public health inspectors monitored 569 lodging facilities between Aug 2 and 4 and identified establishments that had not posted their rates, prompting the intensive crackdown.

The city said the 18 businesses will be investigated and may face criminal charges. Violations could lead to penalties of up to six months in prison or fines of up to five million won (S$4,270) if confirmed.

The authorities also plan to request administrative sanctions from local district offices against establishments found to have violated the rules.

The city will continue accepting public reports of illegal lodging operations, including unauthorised rentals in officetels, missing price lists or failure to follow posted rates, through its civic complaint portal system until March 21.

Whistleblowers who submit reports with significant evidence may receive rewards of up to 200 million won after review. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK