Seoul deploys mystery shoppers to crack down on errant merchants in Myeongdong

Seoul’s metropolitan government has deployed mystery shoppers as part of its attempts to crack down on merchants ripping off tourists at the popular Myeongdong shopping area.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the move comes amid a surge in illegal commercial activities among shop owners, such as overpricing and aggressive selling.

South Korea saw a record number of foreign arrivals since the Covid-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2024.

Myeongdong, a neighbourhood in Seoul’s Jung district, is one of the city’s most popular shopping and fashion destinations. It is home to both local and international stores offering items such as cosmetics, clothes, shoes and accessories. Several department stores - including the flagship Lotte Department Store - are also in the area.

Aside from shopping, Myeongdong is also known for its bustling street food scene, as well as tourist spots such as the Myeongdong Cathedral.

The city, in collaboration with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, launched a team of about 50 to conduct a three-day operation on cosmetic stores starting May 27.

The team is set to visit 75 cosmetic stores in Myeongdong’s shopping area to ensure that merchants are displaying prices on their products, Korea JoongAng Daily reported.

Under South Korea’s Cosmetics Act, all cosmetic items sold in the country must have visible price tags to inform customers of the actual prices.

As part of the operation, mystery shoppers disguised as foreign tourists will be deployed to assess shopping conditions and identify points of improvement.

This includes evaluating the overall shopping experience, such as customer service, refund policies and soliciting practices.

The city will then implement measures to improve tourist shopping experience based on the results of the investigation.

In addition, Seoul will conduct a survey among tourists visiting Myeongdong to gather feedback.

According to South Korea’s Maeil Business Newspaper, the survey will be conducted from May 31 to June 2.

Shops found breaking the law will be reported to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

Maeil Business Newspaper quoted the Seoul government as saying that it took preemptive action on this matter as it could increase damage to tourists and negatively affect the city’s image.

Korea JoongAng Daily reported that the crackdown will extend to other businesses - including restaurants and street food vendors - in the future.

It added that the city also plans to work with the Korea Tourist Guide Association and the police to get rid of unqualified tour guides at popular tourist destinations.