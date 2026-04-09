Seoul clamps down on vaping in no-smoking zones

From April 24, the use and sale of vapes will be subject to the same regulations as cigarettes.

SEOUL - With the tobacco law in South Korea newly defining all forms of e-cigarettes as tobacco products, Seoul said on April 9 it is conducting on-site inspections and promotions to ensure the public understands that no-smoking zones now also apply to vaping.

The recent revision to the Tobacco Business Act states that all nicotine-using e-cigarettes, including vaping devices, are tobacco products. The revision takes effect April 24, meaning the use and sale of e-cigarette and vaping products will be subject to the same regulations and laws as cigarettes.

The change seeks to close an existing loophole that exists because e-cigarettes were not available to the South Korean public when the tobacco law was enacted in 1988. The distribution and promotion of e-cigarette products have thus been able to bypass current restrictions that regulate tobacco products.

Those using such products have benefited from this loophole, too. In some cases, individuals handed administrative fines for using an e-cigarette in a no-smoking zone later had the penalty retracted because vaping, in legal terms, did not technically qualify as smoking.

Before the revised policy is enacted, the city will hold promotions and provide guidelines to residents from April 13 to 23. It will notify the public and sellers of the changes while distributing posters about the revision.

From April 14 to March 15, a city-wide inspection will be conducted to ensure the new policy is being followed. This will target stores selling e-cigarettes, including unmanned facilities.

“We will reinforce notification to ensure that the policy is accepted without confusion, while supporting those who seek to quit smoking for health,” a Seoul official said.

This includes anti-smoking treatment via Wrist Doctor 9988, Seoul’s assisted health care program that encourages people to adopt healthy habits such as accumulating steps and tracking meals to accumulate points. The points can be used like cash at hospitals, pharmacies, convenience stores and other affiliated stores.

Those who have quit smoking for six months with the Wrist Doctor 9988 can get up to 19,000 points if they are verified through a city-run anti-smoking clinic. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK