Seoul bus strike ends after two-day walkout; service resumes

Bus service resumed with the first departures at 4am on Jan 15.

SEOUL – Seoul’s citywide bus strike ended on Jan 14 after the bus drivers union and operators reached a deal on wages following extended negotiations, bringing relief to millions of commuters who faced disruptions since the walkout began on Jan 13 .

The Seoul City Bus Workers Union and the Seoul Bus Transport Association finalised an agreement at approximately 11.50pm at the Seoul Regional Labour Relations Commission in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul.

The talks, originally scheduled to end at 9pm, stretched late into the night before the two sides agreed on a 2.9 per cent wage increase – higher than the 0.5 per cent in mediated proposals but below the union’s 3 per cent demand.

The two sides also agreed to raise the retirement age in stages, from 63 to 64 in July and to 65 in July 2027, partially meeting union demands.

The strike had paralysed roughly 93 per cent of the capital’s bus fleet – some 6,540 vehicles – forcing commuters onto overcrowded subways and taxi queues.

Emergency measures including extended subway service and free shuttle buses cost the city an estimated 10 billion won (S$8.75 million) daily, according to Seoul city officials.

The dispute had centred on how to calculate wages following an October appellate court ruling that bonuses should be included in base pay, but the issue was set aside in the final talks.

The city of Seoul announced it would lift all emergency transport measures and return to normal operations on Jan 15 . THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK