Seoul braces itself for 260,000-strong BTS crowd with sweeping security plan

The area surrounding Gwanghwamun Square has been transformed, with entry gates and steel barricades installed to regulate movement.

SEOUL – Seoul is tightening security and crowd-control measures across central landmarks, as fans descend on the capital for BTS’ long-awaited comeback at Gwanghwamun Square on March 21 .

The area surrounding the square has already transformed into full “BTS mode”, with entry gates and steel barricades installed to regulate movement. Police estimate that as many as 260,000 people could gather on the day of the performance — a crowd comparable to the 2002 FIFA World Cup celebrations.

Authorities are conducting last-minute inspections, including measures to block access to ventilation shafts and other vulnerable structures.

Police said they will apply a stadium-style crowd management system, restricting entry to designated pathways. A 1.2km stretch from Gwanghwamun Square to Seoul Plaza has been designated a high-density control zone, where real-time monitoring will determine whether to halt access. Entry will be stopped entirely if crowd density exceeds three people per square metre.

Metal detectors will also be placed at entry gates, and officers will conduct ID checks when necessary. Members of police special forces and mobile units will carry out random bag inspections, particularly of oversized bags.

A heightened anti-terror alert level will remain in effect for 72 hours beginning at midnight on March 19 . Civilian firearm shipments will be halted from 9pm (8pm Singapore time) on March 2 0, and drone-detection vehicles will be deployed to intercept unauthorised aircraft over the venue.

All ventilation shafts near the square have been sealed with protective barriers to prevent people from climbing onto them for a better view. Additional safety personnel will be stationed to keep visitors away from restricted structures.

Emergency response capacity is being expanded, with three on-site medical stations, 11 medical booths operated by Hybe, and a mobile intensive care unit provided by the city. On the day of the concert, more than 6,700 police officers, 803 firefighters and roughly 8,200 city safety staff will be deployed.

Cultural heritage authorities are also on high alert. The Korea Heritage Service has tripled patrol personnel and initiated emergency inspections around Namdaemun, a national treasure, and the main performance zone.

Officials have inspected protective railings around Gwanghwamun Woldae, the large stone platform in front of the palace, as well as the perimeter walls of Gyeongbokgung, to prevent structural damage from large crowds. On March 20 , when video projections are scheduled at Namdaemun, authorities will conduct additional checks on projection equipment and fire prevention systems.

As preparations intensify, reactions among city residents are mixed. The square, usually a thoroughfare for office workers, has now been lined with fences and personnel, prompting a range of emotions from pride to frustration.

Some pedestrians expressed excitement at hosting a global-scale event that highlights Korean culture. One spectator Kim Hye-yoon said she stopped by to watch the stage set-up, calling the group “national treasures” and hoping international fans leave with a positive impression of the country.

Another office worker said it felt surreal to see a world-renowned artist performing next to her workplace.

Others voiced concerns about safety and inconvenience, saying they are wary of large crowds. Others still questioned why mega-sized events are repeatedly concentrated in central Seoul instead of being dispersed across regions.

Local merchants expressed both hope and hesitation, with some stocking inventory up to 10 times the usual amount, while others chose to close due to safety concerns or building-wide shutdowns. Starbucks and Olive Young branches, as well as other stores near the square, plan to shorten hours or suspend operations on the day of the concert.

The comeback performance accompanies the release of the group’s first full-group album in nearly four years. BTS will unveil its fifth studio album, Arirang, at 1pm on March 20 . THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK