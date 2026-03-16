Senior Chinese trade negotiator says talks with US ‘constructive’: State media

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China's chief trade negotiator Li Chenggang (centre) speaks to the media, after two days of meetings with US counterparts, in Paris, France on March 16.

BEIJING - China and the United States held “in-depth, candid, (and) constructive” talks in Paris, Beijing’s top trade negotiator said on March 16, as senior officials met for a new round of trade discussions.

The negotiations, held over the weekend and concluded on March 16, and were widely seen as setting the stage for President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing.

Washington had previously said Mr Trump would visit China from March 31 to April 2, though White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on March 16 that “it’s quite possible the meeting could be delayed” due to the Iran war.

China’s International Trade Representative Li Chenggang told reporters following the Paris talks that both sides had agreed stable bilateral economic trade relations were beneficial to both countries and the world, according to state news agency Xinhua.

The two delegations discussed establishing a bilateral working mechanism to promote cooperation in trade and investment, Mr Li added.

The United States announced new trade investigations last week into excess industrial capacity, targeting 60 economies including China and other key partners.

US officials said the probes would look into “failures to take action on forced labour” and whether these burden or restrict US commerce.

The move opens the door to new penalties, prompting China’s criticism earlier on March 12 of “political manipulation”.

Beijing said on March 16 that it “lodged representations” and urged Washington to “correct its erroneous” trade practices.

Mr Li also reiterated on March 16 that China firmly opposed such “unilateral” probes, Xinhua reported. AFP