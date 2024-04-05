‘Seemingly endless’: Some 500 aftershocks continue to rattle Hualien in wake of Taiwan quake

HUALIEN, Taiwan – A continual stream of aftershocks are complicating recovery efforts in Hualien as the authorities began on April 5 to demolish a precariously tilting building that has become the face of Taiwan’s biggest quake in 25 years.

For instance, a strong aftershock at around 1pm caused some audible alarm among onlookers when it appeared to make the 10-storey Uranus Building in downtown Hualien city to lean even further.

Earlier, workers shored up the nearly 40-year-old structure – which comprises 79 stores and apartments – with large amounts of gravel and rocks to keep it from fully collapsing amid the constant rumbling.

In the two days since the 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck waters off Hualien county on the morning of April 3, Taiwan has been rocked by more than 500 aftershocks, several of which were strong enough to trigger phone alerts warning the public to stay calm and seek cover.

Twelve people are known to have died from the quake, with more than 1,000 injured. Taiwan’s fire department has put the number of missing at 10, including two Singaporeans holding Australian passports.

While residents in the Uranus Building were barred from re-entering their flats, others in Hualien city, on the eastern coast of Taiwan, scrambled to retrieve belongings from their damaged homes amid perpetual tremors.

At the Mountain And Sea View Building, a 15-storey block of apartments, residents donned motorcycle helmets and construction hardhats on the morning of April 5 to enter the sealed-off building to pick up their possessions.