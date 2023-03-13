Security is the foundation for China’s development: President Xi

BEIJING - Security will continue to be imperative for China’s development, President Xi Jinping said in a speech on Monday.

Speaking to nearly 3,000 delegates at the closing ceremony of the Chinese legislature’s annual meetings, Mr Xi also called on the country to be self-sufficient in areas of science and technology.

“Security is the bedrock of development, while stability is a prerequisite for prosperity,” he said, adding that the military will build a “Great Wall of steel” to guard the nation’s interest.

On Taiwan, which China claims as its own, Mr Xi said that Beijing must oppose pro-independence and secessionist activities and the interference of external forces.

In a speech lasting just over 15 minutes, Mr Xi touched on the challenging international environment, but did not directly mention the United States as he did during a meeting last week.

His comments on Monday echo that from a speech made at the Communist Party of China’s 20th Party Congress last October, which heavily emphasised on security.

The parliamentary meetings over the past week, which saw the National People’s Congress (NPC) vote to officially confirm government positions, completed the leadership transition started at the party congress.

During the twice-in-a-decade meeting in October, Mr Xi had stacked the Politburo Standing Committee – the pinnacle of power in China – with loyalists, including newly confirmed Premier Li Qiang.

With China facing a Covid-19-ravaged economy, growing wealth and income gaps as well as a declining population, the new leadership team have their work cut out.

The legislature last week also approved a plan to restructure the Cabinet and to cut the number of civil servants at the central government level by 5 per cent over the next five years.

A financial regulatory administration will also be formed, bringing supervision of the finance industry directly under the State Council, or China’s Cabinet.

The Ministry of Science and Technology has also been restructured as China places more emphasis on the sector in a bid to outcompete its tech rivals.

This comes amid escalating tensions with the US, who is competing with China on multiple fronts, including a bruising tech war that has left Beijing choked off from supplies of cutting-edge technology.

On March 6, Mr Xi made rare comments accusing the US of attempting to contain China’s rise.

“Western countries, led by the US, have implemented all-round containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has brought unprecedented (and) severe challenges to our country’s development,” he told a closed-door meeting of delegates representing the private sector, in comments carried by the official Xinhua news agency.

Last Friday, the NPC unanimously endorsed Mr Xi as president and head of the Central Military Commission, cementing his position as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

Beginning in the late 1970s, Chinese leaders had sought to separate party and state, sharing power between the president and the premier. This was to ensure that no one person had too much power in his hands in a bid to prevent a repeat of the chaos of the Cultural Revolution, while ensuring a two-term limit.

This was scrapped by Mr Xi in 2018.