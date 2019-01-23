Second Trump-Kim summit needs to deliver 'concrete results', South Korea says

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands after signing a joint declaration after the historic Trump-Kim summit at the Capella Singapore hotel on June 12, 2018.
DAVOS (REUTERS) - The second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un being planned for late February "will have to deliver concrete results on denuclearisation", South Korea's top diplomat said on Wednesday (Jan 23).

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told the World Economic Forum in Davos that the entire international community is demanding North Korea give up its nuclear weapons and missiles, and the countries should make "really great big strides" on the road to denuclearisation and lasting peace on the Korean peninsula.

