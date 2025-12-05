Season’s first snowfall throws Seoul into traffic chaos

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

SEOUL - Seoul commuters confronted treacherous black-ice conditions on Dec 5 after the capital saw its first snowfall of the season the previous evening, with accumulations topping 6cm in some areas and causing widespread traffic disruptions across the metropolitan region.

City authorities lifted all traffic controls on 37 major road sections, including the Inner Ring Road, Gangbyeonbuk-ro and Dongbu Expressway, by 5am, after two hours of heavy snow late on Dec 4 crippled vehicle flow and left parts of the capital gridlocked.

Overnight subzero temperatures froze slush into thin sheets of ice, prompting warnings for reduced speeds and greater braking distances during the morning commute.

To ease congestion, Seoul boosted subway operations by 20 additional train trips during peak hours and extended morning bus-frequency intervals by 30 minutes. The city government also deployed de-icing chemicals on arterial and express routes, while stepping up snow removal on sidewalks and smaller neighborhood roads.

“The likelihood of black ice remains high,” the city said in a statement, urging both drivers and pedestrians to brace for slippery surfaces.

In Gyeonggi Province, which bore the brunt of Dec 4’s snowfall, police received more than 1,900 weather-related emergency reports between 5pm on Dec 4 and 5am on Dec 5, including over 1,000 traffic-disruption calls and 732 snow-removal requests.

Eighty-three traffic accidents were logged, though no major casualties were reported.

Several collisions were tied to icy road conditions.

A multi-vehicle pileup involving six cars occurred late on Dec 3 on a downhill section near the Gwacheon Tunnel on the Bongdam–Gwacheon Expressway, while a separate truck accident temporarily blocked lanes near the Pangyo Junction on the Gyeongbu Expressway. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK