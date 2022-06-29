Searches for overseas flights surge after China shortens quarantine

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Online searches for air tickets on international routes with China surged after Beijing unexpectedly said it would slash Covid-19 quarantine norms, travel platforms said on Wednesday (June 29), a sign of pent-up demand after two years of tough curbs.

The border curbs had hit business travel and thinned to a trickle the number of Chinese going abroad, whether to the beaches of Thailand or the shopping streets of South Korea, which had come to rely on their custom over the prior decade.

China's Qunar said searches on its travel platform more than doubled within an hour of the announcement that time in quarantine had been halved for travellers arriving from abroad, the first major easing since early 2020, soon after the pandemic began.

Purchases of tickets for international travel jumped 60 per cent over last week, it added.

Rival platform Ly.com reported a similar rise in searches, and flagged a jump in interest for tickets to China from locations such as Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

Shares in mainland tourism companies were largely flat on Wednesday, however, as concerns over inflation and the possibility of recession returned after a jump of more than 5 per cent on the previous day's news.

China's relaxation was welcomed by groups ranging from foreign business chambers to travel operators.

But many sounded a note of caution, saying they still did not anticipate a quick resumption, citing a shortage of flights and limits on new passports for Chinese looking to go abroad for reasons deemed to not be essential.

Airlines flying into China are required to limit their load factors by 40 per cent to 75 per cent.

The country also has a "circuit breaker" system requiring carriers to suspend flights if they have a certain number of Covid-19-positive passengers.

As recently as Tuesday, the number of international flights, including regional flights to Macau, Hong Kong and Taiwan, for this year stood at just about 4 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels, according to consultancy Variflight.

Ticket prices also ranged in multiples above normal.

One-way tickets from Singapore to China's business hub of Shanghai cost between US$7,460 and US$10,594 (S$10,360 and S$14,710) on China Eastern Airlines for the period between July and September, for example.

"It is not possible to arrange international group travel," said Mr Zhou Weihong, deputy general manager of Shanghai-based travel agency Spring Tour.