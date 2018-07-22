Scorching heatwave to continue across South Korea

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Sweltering summer heat will continue across South Korea on Sunday (July 22), with daytime highs hovering around 33 to 37 degree Celsius.

As of 9am (8am Singapore time), heatwave warnings are in effect in almost every region in the country except some parts of Jeju island, where 5 to 20 millimetres of rain will fall in the afternoon.

The warnings will last until Monday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Temperatures in Seoul will reach 37 deg C in the daytime, Incheon 34 deg C, Suwon 37 deg C, Gangneung 37 deg C, Daejeon 36 deg C, Gwangju 35 deg C, Daegu 37 deg C and Busan 34 degC.

Hot and humid air blowing from southern parts of Japan will make the sweltering weather even more sticky and uncomfortable, the weather agency said.

Clear skies will be seen in most regions of the country, but fine dust levels will hit "bad" levels in some parts of the North and South Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces.