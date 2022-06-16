SCMP picks former Expedia, AOL executive as new CEO

HONG KONG • The South China Morning Post has picked Expedia's Asian head Catherine So as its new chief executive, putting a technology and media veteran at the helm of the news outlet owned by Alibaba Group Holding. She replaces Mr Gary Liu, who leaves next month to oversee crypto spin-off Artifacts Lab, an SCMP statement said.

The Harvard-educated Ms So, who has also worked at Groupon, Star TV and AOL Time Warner, will focus on growing global readership and commercial opportunities.

She is the second woman to lead the storied organisation after Ms Kuok Hui Kwong, daughter of former owner Robert Kuok, who held the post between 2008 and 2012.

Her appointment means the top two leadership positions at the paper are filled by women, with Ms Tammy Tam as editor-in-chief. SCMP said that Ms So's background "(makes) her an ideal leader to oversee (its) next stage of audience and subscriber growth".

Ms So, a Hong Kong native, joins the paper at an uncertain time. Last year, China's top economic planner unveiled a proposal that aims to bar private capital from news operations. The restrictions - which would apply only to domestic investments - came months after concerns were expressed in Beijing about Alibaba's controversial handling of a scandal involving one of its executives.

"The need for quality journalism has never been higher in today's complex and polarised world," said Ms So."Building on SCMP's world-class editorial, I will focus on strengthening business fundamentals: growing our global readership base and expanding commercial opportunities, through both product and technological innovations."

Bauhinia Culture (Hong Kong) Holdings was keen on adding the city's most prominent English-language newspaper to its stable of media properties. Alibaba representatives have denied the company is for sale.

Founded in 1903, SCMP was once one of the most profitable newspapers in the world, boosted by a large classified job-advertisement section. Media mogul Rupert Murdoch acquired control in 1986 before selling his stake to Mr Kuok, the Malaysian tycoon, in 1993. The paper changed hands again in 2015 when Alibaba agreed to buy it for about HK$2 billion (S$354 million).

The organisation has come under fire in recent years for allegedly avoiding sensitive issues in coverage involving Beijing.

