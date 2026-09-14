School-age suicides in South Korea rise 65% in 5 years

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In June, the South Korean government announced a nationwide strategy for teenage suicide prevention.

SEOUL – The number of suicides among South Korean school children reached its highest level on record in 2025, up 65 per cent from 2020, government data showed on Sept 13 .

A total of 244 elementary, middle and high school students died by suicide in 2025, the highest number since records began, according to Education Ministry data obtained by Representative Kim Moon-soo of the Democratic Party of Korea. They included six elementary school students, 92 middle school students and 146 high school students.

The total rose 10.4 per cent from 221 in 2024 and 64.9 per cent from 148 in 2020.

The numbers increased in Seoul, Busan and South Gyeongsang Province.

Seoul recorded 51 deaths in 2025, up 27.5 per cent from 40 in 2024. In Busan, the number rose from seven to 22, more than tripling.

South Gyeongsang Province recorded 25 deaths, up 25 per cent from 20 in 2024.

But Gyeonggi Province, which has the largest student population, recorded 51 deaths, down from 63 in 2024. It was the province’s lowest total since 2021.

The data listed family issues as reported contributing factors in 77 cases, mental health issues in 58, academic and career concerns in 54 and interpersonal relationships in 38.

The chief contributing factors were unknown in 79 cases. More than one factor could be recorded for each death.

In June, the government announced a nationwide strategy for teenage suicide prevention, setting a goal of reducing the suicide rate in that age group by roughly half by 2035.

“The Education Ministry, metropolitan and provincial education offices, district education offices and schools must all work to prevent children from taking their own lives,” Kim said.

“We need to strengthen related policies, including the student mental health support programmes already underway.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK