Scandals plague two main presidential hopefuls in S. Korea

SEOUL • South Korea's presidential candidates formally began campaigning yesterday in what is set to be the tightest race in 20 years between its two main parties, dominated by scandals that have allowed a third challenger to potentially play kingmaker.

Polls show voters are looking for a president who can clean up polarised politics and corruption, and tackle the runaway housing prices and deepening inequality that have dogged Asia's fourth-largest economy. Curbing North Korea's weapons tests and resuming talks would be a plus.

But the major issues named in the opinion polls have been overshadowed by scandals and petty controversies.

Fourteen candidates have signed up since official registration opened on Sunday, with Mr Lee Jae-myung, the flag-bearer of the ruling Democratic Party, facing off against Mr Yoon Suk-yeol from the conservative main opposition People Power Party.

Dubbed the "unlikeable election" due to high disapproval ratings and smear campaigns by both sides, Mr Lee and Mr Yoon are neck and neck in the polls, although Mr Yoon has maintained a slight lead in recent weeks.

That would contrast with the last three presidential elections, which were largely predictable.

"This is the foggiest election we've seen in a while, it's very rare that a likely winner has yet to emerge just three weeks before the vote," said political analyst Bae Jong-chan, who runs the Insight K think-tank.

A former governor of Gyeonggi province, Mr Lee shot to prominence through his aggressive handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his advocacy of a universal basic income.

Mr Yoon is a political novice, but has gained popularity thanks to his image as a staunch prosecutor-general who steered high-profile investigations into corruption scandals engulfing aides to former president Park Geun-hye and current President Moon Jae-in.

But growing frustration over mainstream politics and controversy involving both candidates' families have been a fillip for Dr Ahn Cheol-soo, a renowned software mogul who is a minor opposition contender. Dr Ahn formally offered on Sunday to merge campaigns with Mr Yoon, saying it would expedite a "overwhelming victory" and national unity.

Polls indicated a convincing victory if Mr Yoon and Dr Ahn were to unite, although it was not clear if all Dr Ahn's supporters would follow him on a combined ticket.

Some of Mr Yoon's campaign officials have also called for a merger, floating the idea of forming a coalition government, with Dr Ahn as prime minister.

Mr Yoon said he would give the proposal "positive consideration".

Dr Ahn's rise has come amid deepening voter disgust over controversies involving the families of both Mr Lee and Mr Yoon.

Mr Lee, who has apologised over his son's illegal gambling, faces a possible criminal investigation over allegations that he illegally hired a provincial government employee to serve as his wife's personal assistant, and let her misappropriate government funds through his corporate credit card.

Mr Yoon, meanwhile, has apologised for his wife's inaccurate resume when she applied for teaching jobs years ago. But he denied accusations from the Democrats that a shaman who is close to his wife was deeply involved in his campaign.

He has also denied ties to an anal acupuncturist.

REUTERS