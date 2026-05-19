Samsung strike? Four scenarios for the chipmaker’s labour dispute

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SEOUL – Samsung Electronics and its largest labour union are locked in talks to avert a strike at the largest maker of memory chips, and there could be significant disruption to semiconductor supply chains if it goes ahead.

The discussions come at a delicate moment for the company, which has been racking up record profits thanks to red-hot demand for artificial intelligence chips and faces fierce competition from SK Hynix and Micron Technology.

A fivefold surge in Samsung’s shares since the start of 2025 has propelled South Korea’s stock market to new highs, and the company’s workers are increasingly frustrated that they are not reaping more of the rewards of its success.

Neither management nor the union are expected to emerge as a clear winner from the government-mediated negotiations.

Unlike many other large Korean conglomerates, Samsung has tended to operate with limited union influence, leaving both its management and labour representatives relatively inexperienced in handling large-scale collective bargaining. That makes the outcome hard to predict.

Here are some possible scenarios:

Scenario 1: Last-minute compromise

Labour leaders are demanding that a cap on bonuses be scrapped, and want 15 per cent of operating profit to be allocated to employee bonuses, with the arrangement formalised in employment contracts.

Samsung managers have proposed setting aside 10 per cent of operating profit for bonuses, along with a one-time special compensation package that they say could exceed industry standards.

The two sides may avert a strike with a deal to enhance bonus packages or modestly improve worker compensation while stopping short of the union’s full demands.

This might allow labour representatives to claim a victory as they will have secured improved payouts and greater recognition.

Scenario 2: Strike, limited impact

If no deal is reached, workers might stage rotating stoppages, rallies or one-day strikes that generate political and public pressure but do not significantly impede the company’s operations.

Chip manufacturing facilities are highly automated and continue running around the clock, making it unlikely that short walkouts would halt production. Even small signs of disruption at Samsung’s pivotal semiconductor business – which accounts for more than 90 per cent of profits – could still rattle investors.

The union’s scope for disruptive strike action was curtailed on May 18 when a court issued a ruling in response to an injunction request from the company.

It ordered Samsung employees responsible for essential maintenance, security and safety-related operations to continue performing their duties during any strike.

It also prohibited the occupation of key production and operational facilities, including semiconductor production lines, research facilities and storage sites for hazardous chemicals.

Penalties must be paid by the union and some of its top officials if they fail to comply with the order.

A strike would still be a significant setback for Samsung, signalling dissatisfaction inside the company at a time when execution is critical. Customers may quietly reassess supply-chain risks if the labour tensions drag on. SK Hynix has won support from its workers for sharing profits.

Scenario 3: Government steps in

If negotiations between Samsung and the union collapse and an extended strike begins to disrupt semiconductor production, South Korea’s government could trigger a rarely used tool available under the country’s labour laws: emergency arbitration.

The labour minister has the power to invoke the measure once a strike has begun and the government believes the dispute is seriously damaging the national economy or disrupting daily life.

Once the measure is activated, the strike would have to stop for 30 days, giving time for a National Labor Relations Commission to devise a resolution that the parties must adhere to.

Korea has invoked the emergency arbitration mechanism only four times since 1969. The last time was in 2005, when Korean Air pilots went on strike. The action lasted just a few days before the government intervened.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok has urged both sides in the Samsung dispute to resolve their differences through dialogue. He also signalled that the government could resort to emergency powers to stop the strike.

Scenario 4: Prolonged stand-off

The most serious scenario, seen by analysts as less likely, would involve an extended strike and include a walkout by critical semiconductor engineers, maintenance staff and production workers.

While Samsung’s chip fabrication plants rely heavily on automation, they still depend on specialised employees to maintain production, oversee sensitive manufacturing processes and support an expansion in production of advanced chips such as the high-bandwidth memory used in AI servers.

For Korea, the implications could extend beyond one company. Semiconductors remain one of the country’s most important exports, accounting for 36 per cent of total shipments by value in the first three months of 2026.

That means any sustained disruption at Samsung could ripple across markets and the broader economy. BLOOMBERG