Samsung leader Lee Jae-yong released from prison on parole

UIWANG, SOUTH KOREA (REUTERS) - Samsung Electronics vice-chairman Lee Jae-yong, convicted of bribery and embezzlement, was released on parole on Friday (Aug 13).

Mr Lee appeared outside the Seoul Detention Centre, wearing a dark grey suit and looking thinner than when he was last detained in January.

"I've caused much concern for the people. I deeply apologise," Mr Lee told reporters. "I am listening to the concerns, criticisms, worries and high expectations for me. I will work hard."

In a symbolic move, Samsung Electronics on Thursday made good on a promise by Mr Lee. The company announced it had signed its first-agreements with four company labour unions that cover the provisions of offices and assurances that union activities will be allowed.

Mr Lee vowed in May last year to improve labour rights at the tech giant. A raft of Samsung employees have been found guilty of sabotaging labour union activities.