Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Samsung also said it plans to establish robotics research hubs in the US, China, and Japan.

SEOUL – Samsung Electronics said on July 21 that it will set up a robotics division reporting directly to the chief executive to accelerate its development and commercialisation, establishing the field as a major growth engine.

The South Korean conglomerate said the RX, or “Robotics eXperience”, division will oversee its mid-to-long-term robotics strategy, core technology development and business execution, while expanding research capabilities at home and overseas.

Executive vice-president Lee Dong-kun will head the Robotics Strategy Team, Samsung said in a statement.

Lee previously led robotics strategy at Hyundai Motor Group, including the direction of Boston Dynamics.

Samsung also said it plans to establish robotics research hubs in the US , China and Japan, where robotics technology is advancing rapidly, to strengthen competitiveness by leveraging local ecosystems and expertise.

The development builds on a broader robotics push. During its January earnings conference call, Samsung said it aimed to achieve “tangible” results in its humanoid robotics business in 2026.

In April, Samsung said it would consider investment and acquisitions where necessary to accelerate development and commercialisation in robotics, while combining partnering local companies for technology development.

Samsung also said advances in technology such as physical artificial intelligence was making robotics businesses increasingly viable.

It said it planned to develop humanoid robots to improve both productivity and user experience, initially for deployment at manufacturing sites before expanding into the home and retail sectors. REUTERS