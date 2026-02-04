This situation is exacerbated during the cherry blossom season in spring, when the festival has seen an influx of more than 10,000 visitors per day.

Japanese authorities on Feb 3 announced it would cancel the annual cherry blossom festival at Arakurayama Sengen Park, a spring tradition that draws 200,000 each year, with the Fujiyoshida city government citing the need to curb excessive tourist numbers and protect local residents.

Serious problems such as traffic congestion, harassment against locals and hygiene issues have become commonplace, prompting the municipal government choosing to call off the sakura festival to protect the lifestyles of local residents, it said in a statement on Feb 3.

The city in Yamanashi Prefecture near the iconic Mount Fuji said factors such as the weak yen and explosive popularity caused by social media has led to the number of foreign tourists visiting Japan increasing dramatically, far beyond expectations.

This situation is exacerbated during the cherry blossom season in spring, when the festival has seen an influx of more than 10,000 visitors per day.

Fujiyoshida City has been hosting the Arakurayama Sengen Park Cherry Blossom Festival for approximately 10 years with the aim of enhancing the area’s appeal and increasing the number of visitors. Thanks to this, the festival has attracted considerable attention from both within Japan and overseas, and has achieved some success in creating a lively atmosphere in the area.

Mayor Shigeru Horiuchi said: “For Fujiyoshida City, Mount Fuji is not just a tourist attraction; it is our very way of life. However, I feel a strong sense of crisis about the reality that, behind the beautiful scenery, the quiet lives of our residents are being threatened.”