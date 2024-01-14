S’pore congratulates Taiwan’s President-elect Lai Ching-te on his victory

SINGAPORE - Singapore has congratulated Taiwan’s President-elect Lai Ching-te and his Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) victory in the Jan 13 election.

“Singapore shares a close and longstanding friendship with Taiwan and the Taiwanese people, and will continue to grow this relationship based on our ‘One China’ policy,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a Jan 14 statement.

MFA said Singapore has consistently supported the peaceful development of cross-strait relations.

“Dialogue, building trust, and pursuing cooperation will be beneficial for both sides of the strait.

“This will contribute to the stability and prosperity of the wider region and be welcomed by Singapore and the international community,” it added.

Mr Lai won 40 per cent of the votes in a three-way race for president.

His opponents were Mr Hou Yu-ih from the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT), who gained around 33 per cent, and Dr Ko Wen-je from the smaller Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), who got about 26 per cent. Voter turnout was nearly 70 per cent.