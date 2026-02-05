S. Korea’s ruling party calls for probe into online posts linking President Lee to Epstein scandal

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Jeffrey Epstein in a file photo. A press conference was held in response to online posts linking South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and the Epstein scandal.

SEOUL – The ruling Democratic Party of Korea on Feb 5 urged a thorough investigation into online posts claiming connections between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The party plans to file a police report on the matter on Feb 6 .

“This is not freedom of expression. It is no more than ‘profit-driven violence’ for making money by crushing the life of another,” Representative Kim Dong-ah said in a press conference.

Mr Kim is the deputy head of the party’s committee for responding to false information.

“We can no longer tolerate this politically motivated crime, which buries specific individuals through absurd conspiracy theories and damages the honour of the head of state, ultimately undermining the nation’s dignity.”

The press conference was held in response to online posts linking Mr Lee and other Korean individuals and entities to the scandal.

One particular video hints at a connection between the Epstein scandal and the South Korean President, citing an e-mail between Epstein and Ms Soon-Yi Previn, the wife of the film director Woody Allen.

The e-mail between Epstein and Ms Previn discusses a 2016 donation to a South Korean orphanage.

The maker of the video claimed that the orphanage was run by Sisters of Notre Dame, and hinted at a connection with the President, citing his visit to the nunnery in December 2025.

Similar posts implied a deeper connection between orphanages in South Korea and Epstein. Those involved in the case have also appeared in several online communities.

“It must be uncovered how these manipulated videos and posts – circulated without even the most basic fact-checking – were produced, how they were disseminated, and who stands behind them,” Mr Kim said, adding that if such posts were spread in an organised manner, those involved must be brought to justice.

Mr Kim also addressed platform operators, saying that profiting from such content amounts to “aiding and abetting criminal activity”, and urged concerned companies to cooperate with investigations. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK