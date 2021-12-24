Ex-South Korean president Park Geun-hye, serving time for corruption, granted pardon

SEOUL - Disgraced former South Korean president Park Geun-hye, now serving a 22-year jail term for corruption and power abuse, is set to walk free on the last day of the year.

The Justice Ministry, in what experts deem as a surprise but calculated move, announced on Friday (Dec 23) that she was granted a presidential pardon, partly due to her deteriorating health.

Park, 69, is now warded at Samsung Medical Centre in southern Seoul due to chronic shoulder and back pain, poor mental health and even dental issues. She is expected to be released directly from there.

President Moon Jae-in voiced hopes that the pardon would bolster national unity and harmony.

“We must overcome the pain of the past and move into a new era,” he was cited as saying by his spokesman Park Kyung-mee.

“Now is the time to boldly join forces towards the future, rather than to quarrel with each other, and be caught up in the past. Considering the many challenges we face, national unity and humble inclusiveness are more urgent than anything else.”

Park is among 3,094 people who will be released on Dec 31. They include people jailed for violating election laws and anti-government protests.

Her lawyer told reporters she expressed gratitude to Mr Moon for pardoning her. She said she is grateful to the people who supported her and will show her gratitude as soon as possible.

Sworn in as South Korea’s first female president in 2013, Park became the first elected leader to be ousted from office when the Constitutional Court in March 2017 upheld Parliament’s decision to impeach her over a massive corruption and influence-peddling scandal that involved her close friend Choi Soon-sil.

Park was then sentenced to a combined 22 years in jail for charges that include bribery and abuse of power.

Her loyal supporters have been rallying for months for her to be pardoned, but the Moon administration seemed to be against it.

South Korea has a history of punishing and pardoning corrupt leaders, especially after regime change.

A poll by Gallup Korea last month showed that 48 per cent of respondents opposed granting amnesty to Park and her predecessor Lee Myung-bak, who is also jailed for corruption. Only 44 per cent supported the move.

Friday’s decision came as a surprise, as reports had said the two former presidents were “unlikely” to be included in a list of New Year’s special pardons reviewed by the Justice Ministry earlier this week.