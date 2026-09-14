S. Korea’s gender minister nominee pulls out in fresh blow to Lee

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South Korea’s gender minister nominee Yong Hye-in (centre left) leaving the National Assembly after announcing her withdrawal on Sept 13.

SEOUL – South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s 36-year-old gender minister nominee stepped down before gaining confirmation of her position amid a public backlash over her suitability for the job in the latest negative fallout from the President’s Cabinet reshuffle.

Yong Hye-in, a lawmaker of the minor Basic Income Party, pulled out of consideration for the position on Sept 13 after controversy erupted over her insistence that she would not give up her parliamentary seat while serving in the Cabinet.

Yong said the ruling Democratic Party had urged her to make a decision, citing the custom that lawmakers elected through proportional representation vacate their seats when taking a Cabinet post.

“A Cabinet minister is expected to serve as a bridge between the government and the National Assembly and help foster cooperation. However, I concluded that it would be difficult to effectively fulfil that role when even the ruling party has expressed concerns,” Yong told reporters.

Her withdrawal is the latest setback for Lee following a hasty Cabinet reshuffle two weeks ago that was aimed at freshening up his administration and stopping a slide in public support.

Lee’s approval rating fell to a new low of 38 per cent, according to a Gallup Korea survey released on Sept 11 .

Among those who disapproved of Lee’s performance, 24 per cent cited housing while another 16 per cent pointed to the reshuffle.

The poll showed 61 per cent of respondents viewed Yong as not qualified for the job while 13 per cent supported her.

Yong earlier said she would retain her parliamentary seat because she is her party’s sole lawmaker and giving it up would leave the party without representation in Parliament.

Announcing her withdrawal from the nomination, Yong criticised the opposition for what she described as mockery of the difficulties faced by a minor party, and media outlets for publishing “malicious and distorted” reports.

The presidential office said it respected Yong’s decision.

“We believe the nominee made the decision to minimise the burden on state affairs and people’s livelihoods,” Lee’s spokesperson, Kang Yu-jung, said in a statement. “The Blue House will make every effort in its vetting and selection process to ensure that future appointments meet the public’s expectations.”

The surprise nomination was widely viewed as part of Lee’s efforts to win back approval from younger voters, a demographic that is showing an increasing drift away from the liberal President.

A two-term lawmaker, Yong has been vocal about advancing gender equality, highlighting challenges facing working mothers.

She brought her infant to Parliament in 2021 and, two years later, held a press conference with her toddler calling for banning the so-called “no-kid zones” in South Korea.

Yet, critics questioned whether the lawmaker had sufficient experience to lead the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, replacing the current minister, Won Min-kyong, who has worked in the field for decades.

Lee’s abrupt reshuffle caught many by surprise, including ministers who were axed at short notice.

But the revamp did not initially include Lee’s outspoken policy chief, Kim Yong-beom, a figure who attracted attention both for his influence on the President and his backing of policies that have drawn criticism, such as the introduction of leveraged single-stock exchange-traded funds .

Kim eventually stepped down following criticism that Lee’s initial overhaul did not add up to a meaningful shift in direction. BLOOMBERG