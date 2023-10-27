S. Korean soldier arrested after threatening pedestrians with knife

PAJU, South Korea – A soldier in his 20s was arrested by the police on Friday morning after threatening pedestrians with a knife he had in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea.

According to the police, the soldier got out of an armoured vehicle at around 8.50am local time on Thursday and threatened passers-by and other vehicles nearby.

Eyewitnesses who were at the site stated he was carrying a military knife and threatened a driver on the other side of the road to surrender their car keys, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The soldier was in the middle of a military drill at the time.

The pedestrian and another military official attempted to suppress the soldier, during which the pedestrian incurred minor injuries to his left hand.

No other casualties or injuries were reported.

Traffic accidents were also reportedly caused on-site by cars trying to drive away from the sudden incident happening on the road.

“We are investigating the cause of the incident in cooperation with the local police, and we will strictly handle the matter according to the investigation results,” said military officials.

“We regret that this incident occurred during a military drill, and we express our deepest sympathies to those affected by the incident.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK