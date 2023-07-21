S. Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s mother-in-law gets one year in prison for forging bank account

SEOUL - A district court in South Korea upheld its previous ruling on Friday that sentenced President Yoon Suk-yeol’s mother-in-law to one year in prison for forging documents for illegal investment.

The Uijeongbu District Court sentenced the 76-year-old woman, surnamed Choi, on charges of forging personal documents and breaching real estate laws.

Choi was accused of falsifying her bank account balance in 2013 to make herself appear financially capable of purchasing a plot of land in Gyeonggi Province. The document was fabricated to look like Choi had 34.7 billion won (S$36 million) in her account.

She also submitted a separate forged document to the court in an attempt to get back her down payment for the land in Gyeonggi Province.

Choi broke the real estate law by using the name of her business partner’s son-in-law in the contract for purchasing land.

Choi had appealed against the Uijeongbu District Court’s earlier ruling in 2021, which sentenced her to a year in prison. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK