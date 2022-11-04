Seoul scrambles jets after detecting 180 N. Korean warplanes north of border

SEOUL - South Korea’s military scrambled stealth jets on Friday after detecting the mobilisation of 180 North Korean warplanes, as it continued conducting large-scale joint air drills with the United States that have infuriated Pyongyang.

The North Korean planes flew north of the so-called tactical measure line, 20km north of the Military Demarcation Line. South Korea scrambled 80 aircraft, including F-35A stealth fighters, in response.

About 240 aircraft participating in the Vigilant Storm air exercises with the US continued the drills, the military said.

A flight of 10 North Korean warplanes made similar manoeuvres in October, prompting South Korea to also scramble its jets.

The manoeuvres came after North Korea fired more than 80 rounds of artillery into the sea overnight, and the launch of multiple missiles into the sea on Thursday, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The launches prompted the US and South Korea to extend their drills.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin described Pyongyang’s ICBM launch as “illegal and destabilising”.

South Korea and the US vowed to pursue new measures to demonstrate their “determination and capabilities” against the North’s growing threats.

The two allies have repeatedly warned that Pyongyang’s recent launches could be a precursor to a nuclear test, which would be its seventh.

Pyongyang has called the joint air drills, dubbed Vigilant Storm, “an aggressive and provocative military drill targeting” North Korea, and threatened that South Korea and the US would “pay the most horrible price in history” if it continued.

The North’s latest launches come as South Korea is in a period of national mourning after more than 150 people – mostly young women in their 20s – were killed in a crowd crush in Seoul on Saturday.

Pyongyang’s provocations, “especially during our national mourning period, are against humanity and humanitarianism”, Ms Lee Hyo-jung, a vice-spokesperson at Seoul’s unification ministry, said on Friday.

“The government strongly condemns North Korea for continuing threats and provocations, citing our annual and defensive drills, raising tensions on the Korean peninsula,” she said, blaming the current tension on Pyongyang’s “reckless nuclear and missile development”.

In addition to extending Vigilant Storm through Saturday, Seoul’s military announced that the annual Taegeuk exercise, which focuses on “improving wartime transition performance” and crisis management, would be held next week.

The computer-simulated exercise will be carried out to strengthen “the ability to carry out practical mission capability in preparation for various threats such as North Korea’s nuclear weapons, missiles, and recent provocations”, it said. AFP, REUTERS