S. Korea reports single-digit domestic Covid-19 cases

SEOUL • South Korea yesterday reported five new domestic coronavirus cases, all linked to a cluster of cases centred on bars and nightclubs in the capital Seoul which has raised fears in the country of a fresh wave of contagion.

After weeks of nearly no new domestic Covid-19 cases, the South Korean government relaxed its lockdown on May 6, but a subsequent spike in infections linked to Seoul's Itaewon nightlife district forced a rapid rethink.

The government has stood by its decision to ease broader restrictions by reopening offices, public facilities and sports centres, but some nightclubs and bars in the capital were ordered to close again, and the authorities have also delayed the planned reopening of schools by a week.

South Korea reported 13 new cases as of midnight last Saturday, bringing the country's total to 11,050 with 262 deaths. Of those new cases, five were linked to the outbreak from the nightspots in Seoul, and seven were people with the infection entering South Korea from abroad.

It was the second consecutive day with single figures for new domestic cases since the latest scare erupted. However, so far there have been 168 cases linked to the Itaewon cluster, including club-goers as well as secondary infections among family members, co-workers and students.

Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention director Jeong Eun-kyeong warned club-goers to stay in isolation as their incubation period had not yet passed.

"Even if you have tested negative, there still is a risk of infection during the incubation period. Please do get tested again if you have any symptoms," said Dr Jeong.

REUTERS