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S. Korea police to arrest daughter, son-in-law after woman’s body found in suitcase

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Reporters film the Sincheon stream in eastern Daegu, where a suitcase containing a woman's body was found earlier in the day on March 31, 2026.

Reporters filming the Sincheon stream in eastern Daegu, where a suitcase containing a woman's body was found, on March 31.

PHOTO: THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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SEOUL – South Korean police said on April 1 that they will request an official arrest warrant for a Daegu woman and her husband in the ongoing investigation of the murder of the woman’s mother, whose body was found inside a suitcase in a stream.

Officials at the Daegu Bukbu Police said they are questioning the suspects about the murder, which is believed to have occurred sometime before March 18. They are believed to have disposed of the victim’s body that day in Sincheon, a stream in eastern Daegu.

The body was found at around 10.30am local time (9.30am Singapore time) on March 31, when a passer-by reported the suitcase floating near a submerged bridge in Chilseong-dong, Buk-gu district. The suspects have admitted to the charges during the police investigation.

Police said they will request a warrant as soon as they determine the exact motive for the murder. They will also conduct interviews and forensic analysis on the suspects’ phones to determine how they were able to cover up the crime for two weeks.

The suspects were taken into custody on March 31 under emergency arrest procedures, which authorise detention for up to 48 hours. If the court issues an official arrest warrant, the suspects can be detained for up to 10 days by the police and 20 days by the prosecution before indictment. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.