Russia's Medvedev meets China's Xi in Beijing to discuss strategic partnership and Ukraine

BEIJING - Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday posted a video on social media of him meeting China’s President Xi Jinping on a visit to Beijing.

Mr Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said he and Mr Xi discussed Russia and China’s “strategic partnership”, cooperation between the two countries and the conflict in Ukraine.

China hopes all parties in the Ukraine crisis will maintain restraint and resolve security concerns through political means, President Xi told Mr Medvedev, who is also the chairman of the United Russia party, Chinese state media agency Xinhua reported.

Mr Xi also told Mr Medvedev he hopes the Chinese Communist Party and United Russia can promote communication and provide wisdom to deepen strategic cooperation between China and Russia, Xinhua reported. REUTERS