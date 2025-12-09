Russian long-serving envoy to North Korea dies

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Kim Jong Un and Russian Ambassador Alexander Matsegora (second from left) at a groundbreaking ceremony for a memorial hall in Pyongyang.

Moscow - Russia’s veteran ambassador to North Korea, who spent decades working in the reclusive state and recently oversaw a boom in Moscow-Pyongyang ties, died over the weekend, Moscow said on Dec 8.

North Korea has become one of Russia’s closest allies during Moscow’s Ukraine offensive, with Pyongyang sending troops and weapons to help fight Kyiv.

The Russian foreign ministry said Alexander Matsegora, who dedicated much of his life to boosting ties between the Kremlin and Pyongyang, died aged 70 on Dec 6.

In a statement, it called Mr Matsegora a “brilliant, talented man” who “devoted his entire life to selfless service to his homeland”.

He became ambassador to Pyongyang in 2014, having previously served as adviser at the embassy and as deputy head of the Russian foreign ministry’s Asia department.

He recently saw relations between the neighbours warm to levels unseen since the Soviet era. President Vladimir Putin visited Pyongyang in 2024 for the first time in more than 20 years.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent his condolences to Putin over the ambassador’s “sudden demise”, state news agency KCNA reported early on Dec 9.

Mr Kim said it was a “heartrending event and a great loss”, especially because it came as bilateral relations were entering a “crucial historic phase”, according to KCNA.

Since the 2024 Putin visit, Russian ministers have made regular trips to one of the world’s most secretive countries.

“The unprecedented level of relations between the Russian Federation and the DPRK (North Korea) achieved today is the result of many years of hard work,” the Russian ministry said, adding that Matsegora enjoyed “deep respect” in both North Korea and Russia.

During the Soviet period, Mr Matsegora worked on trade ties between the USSR and North Korea.

Moscow did not say who will replace him. AFP