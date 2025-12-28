Russia vows to support China if Taiwan contingency flares up: Top diplomat

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

TOKYO - Russia will support China if a Taiwan contingency flares up, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with the country’s Tass news agency, as Beijing’s tensions with Japan continue to escalate over the issue.

Mr Lavrov also said in the interview, released on Dec 28, that Japan’s leadership is seeking to accelerate militarisation, citing defence spending increases under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s administration, in remarks seen as a warning to Tokyo.

His comments come after Ms Takaichi said in a parliamentary session in November that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could constitute a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan, potentially involving its defence forces in support of the United States.

“As for the possible escalation in the Taiwan Strait, the procedure for acting in such situations is set forth” in a treaty with China, Mr Lavrov said. “One of the basic principles” is “mutual support in defending national unity and territorial integrity.”

China and Russia have conducted joint bomber flights repeatedly over the years, prompting Japan’s Defence Ministry to describe the moves as “clearly intended for demonstration of force against Japan”.

Communist-ruled China and Taiwan have been governed separately since 1949 following a civil war. Beijing views the democratic island as a renegade province to be unified with the mainland by force if necessary.

Mr Lavrov was also quoted by Tass as saying Russia urges Japan to “weigh up” the possible consequences before resorting to any sudden decisions as it pursues a course toward militarisation.

“Our Japanese neighbours should have weighted everything properly before taking any hasty decisions,” he said. KYODO NEWS