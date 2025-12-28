Straitstimes.com header logo

Russia vows to support China if Taiwan contingency flares up: Top diplomat

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said that Japan’s leadership is seeking to accelerate militarisation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said that Japan’s leadership is seeking to accelerate militarisation.

PHOTO: EPA

Follow topic:

TOKYO - Russia will support China if a Taiwan contingency flares up, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with the country’s Tass news agency, as Beijing’s tensions with Japan continue to escalate over the issue.

Mr Lavrov also said in the interview, released on Dec 28, that Japan’s leadership is seeking to accelerate militarisation, citing

defence spending increases

under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s administration, in remarks seen as a warning to Tokyo.

His comments come after Ms Takaichi

said in a parliamentary session in November

that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could constitute a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan, potentially involving its defence forces in support of the United States.

“As for the possible escalation in the Taiwan Strait, the procedure for acting in such situations is set forth” in a treaty with China, Mr Lavrov said. “One of the basic principles” is “mutual support in defending national unity and territorial integrity.”

China and Russia have conducted joint bomber flights repeatedly over the years, prompting Japan’s Defence Ministry to describe the moves as “clearly intended for demonstration of force against Japan”.

Communist-ruled China and Taiwan have been governed separately since 1949 following a civil war. Beijing views the democratic island as a renegade province to be unified with the mainland by force if necessary.

Mr Lavrov was also quoted by Tass as saying Russia urges Japan to “weigh up” the possible consequences before resorting to any sudden decisions as it pursues a course toward militarisation.

“Our Japanese neighbours should have weighted everything properly before taking any hasty decisions,” he said. KYODO NEWS

More on this topic
Why Japan will not yield, even as dispute with China escalates over PM Takaichi’s Taiwan remarks
Japan delegation highlights regional peace in talks with Taiwan’s Lai
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.