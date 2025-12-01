Straitstimes.com header logo

Runner hit by truck during South Korean marathon dies

The incident occurred during a marathon in North Chungcheong Province, South Korea, on Nov 10.

SEOUL – A 20-something-year-old runner who was

run over by a truck during a marathon

in November has officially been declared dead, officials at the Cheongju city government said on Nov 30.

The runner, whose injury left him brain-dead, died at 1.30am (12.30am Singapore time) on Nov 30.

The driver in his 80s who caused the accident with his truck is being investigated by the police, facing potential charges of causing death by vehicular accident.

The incident occurred during a marathon in North Chungcheong Province on Nov 10, as the runner from Cheongju’s municipal track and field team was passing through the section in Okcheon-gun County.

Two of four lanes on the road had been blocked off, but a truck drove into one of the two blocked lanes and hit the victim.

The driver said he was preoccupied with the traffic light about 100m ahead, and failed to see the victim.

Causing injury or death by vehicular accident is punishable by up to five years in prison or 20 million won (S$17,700) fine. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

