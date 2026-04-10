Runaway wolf in South Korea inspires meme coin and presidential concern

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Neukgu, a wolf, appeared to have slipped out of the O-World zoo in Daejeon on the morning of April 8 by burrowing under a fence.

SEOUL – A wolf that escaped from its enclosure in a South Korean zoo has spent three days on the loose, captivating the public, spawning a cryptocurrency meme coin and even prompting a message of concern from the country’s president.

Neukgu, a roughly two-year-old male wolf weighing about 35kg, appeared to have slipped out of the O-World zoo in Daejeon on the morning of April 8 by burrowing under a fence, a zoo official said.

A nearby elementary school was closed as a precaution, while more than 100 personnel, including firefighters, police officers and military personnel searched for the wolf, according to fire authorities and a city official.

Drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras were deployed, the city official told Reuters on April 10 .

President Lee Jae Myung weighed in on the social media platform X, urging the authorities to ensure a safe outcome.

“I hope no human casualties occur, and I pray that Neukgu also returns home safely,” he wrote in a post on April 9 , which was reshared more than 1,400 times.

The incident in Daejeon, about 170km south of the capital Seoul, has caught the imagination of the public and online communities.

A meme coin named “Neukgu” has appeared on decentralised cryptocurrency exchanges, including PumpSwap, with a trading volume of about US$140,000 (S$178,000) in the last 24 hours as at April 10 .

An English-language X community for the wolf has also attracted nearly 500 followers.

Born in 2024, Neukgu is part of a programme to restore the Korean wolf, a species considered extinct in the wild.

South Korea has seen other high-profile zoo escapes in recent years, including a zebra that was found wandering the streets of Seoul for several hours in 2023 before being caught. REUTERS