Runaway wolf in South Korea captured
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SEOUL – A wolf that escaped from a zoo enclosure in Daejeon in South Korea on April 8 was captured on April 17.
According to the Daejeon Metropolitan City government, the search authorities captured the wolf at 12.44am local time near an expressway in Daejeon and returned it to O-World Zoo.
City officials said that the authorities approached the animal with a tranquillizer gun, fired it and successfully captured the wolf alive.
The wolf is reportedly under anaesthesia, with its pulse and body temperature within normal ranges. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK