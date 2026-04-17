Runaway wolf in South Korea captured

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The wolf was captured near an expressway and returned to the zoo.

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– A wolf that escaped from a zoo enclosure in Daejeon in South Korea on April 8 was captured on April 17 .

According to the Daejeon Metropolitan City government, the search authorities captured the wolf at 12.44am local time near an expressway in Daejeon and returned it to O-World Zoo.

City officials said that the authorities approached the animal with a tranquillizer gun, fired it and successfully captured the wolf alive.

The wolf is reportedly under anaesthesia, with its pulse and body temperature within normal ranges. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK