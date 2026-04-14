Runaway S. Korea zoo wolf spotted, capture under way

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About 60 police officers have been deployed to the area with six drones monitoring the wolf's movements in real time.

SEOUL – A wolf that escaped from a zoo enclosure in Daejeon nearly a week ago has been spotted, but an initial capture attempt failed after the animal fled, officials said on April 14 .

According to the Daejeon Fire Headquarters, rescue teams, with police and animal authorities, mounted a joint effort early on the morning of April 14 to capture the wolf alive using tranquiliser guns and other equipment. The operation, carried out at close range, was unsuccessful.

The authorities, however, re-acquired the animal’s location and resumed tracking efforts.

About 60 police officers have been deployed to the area, while six drones, including military thermal imaging drones, are being used to monitor the wolf’s movements in real time.

A report was received at about 10.43pm (9.43pm Singapore time) on April 13 that the wolf had been seen in a wooded area in Musu-dong near O-World, the zoo from which it escaped on April 8.

Search officials later confirmed the animal was Neukgu, a male wolf born in January 2024 that got out through a hole it dug under a fence. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK