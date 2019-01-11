Rogue Chinese gene scientist He Jiankui under guard as work is probed

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Almost two months after He Jiankui retreated from view after shocking the world with claims he edited the genes of twin baby girls, the Chinese scientist told a Stanford University fellow researcher that his home is being guarded as authorities investigate his controversial work.

He and his family are living in university housing on the grounds of Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, with guards stationed outside his apartment, said William Hurlbut, an adjunct professor at Stanford Medical School who has been in touch with the Chinese scientist.

He has been communicating with Hurlbut by telephone since the scientist's last public appearance at a research conference in Hong Kong in November, the US academic said.

"He told me that in both his living situation and in the process of the investigation, he's being treated respectfully," Hurlbut, a neurobiologist whom He had consulted over the past two years on his genetics research, said in an interview Thursday (Jan 10).

He has claimed that he altered the genes of recently-born twin girls while they were embryos in a bid to make them HIV-resistant ignited a global backlash. His university disavowed his work and fellow researchers including Hurlbut rebuked the scientist.

The government halted work at his lab and is carrying out an investigation, saying it would take a "zero tolerance attitude in dealing with dishonourable behaviour" in research.

It also asked universities last month to inspect all research work on gene editing and confirm there were no ethical breaches.

The whereabouts of the Chinese researcher have been a mystery since November. He can go out for walks, email and call friends, according to Hurlbut.

The Chinese scientist thinks the guards provide "reasonable" protection given the wide "range of reactions to his research," Hurlbut said.

Given He's descriptions of his situation, the Stanford professor said he was surprised by a recent media story that speculated He could face charges that result in a death penalty.

He could not be reached for a comment. His spokesman declined to comment, as did a representative for He's university.

The scientist, criticised for being surreptitious about his gene-editing project, was defiant in November, saying he was "proud" of his work and was moved to pursue it out of compassion for those stigmatised and afflicted with HIV.

Even as He waits for the siege to lift, his research has sparked a broader global debate on where the scientific community and governments draw the line on pushing the boundaries of genetics science.

"When it comes down to discussions about what the investigation has shown, what should happen and what we need to do, it's a much bigger story. This is not just about J.K.," said Hurlbut, who calls He by his initials. "It's about the whole meaning of how we govern and guide international science."